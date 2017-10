WWE Raw – 25 September 2017 – Quick Results

WWE Monday Night Raw took place at the Citizen’s Bank Arena in Ontario, and Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and Emma in the main event. Click for complete reults from the show.

WWE

Monday Night Raw

September 25, 2017

Citizen’s Bank Arena

Ontario, CA

Matches filmed for Main Event

Rhyno over Dash Wilder

Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik over Tony Nese & Drew Gulak

Monday Night Raw

Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan over Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel [10’39]

Elias over Apollo Crews [2’35]

Braun Strowman over Dean Ambrose [6’32]

Seth Rollins over Sheamus [4’10]

Roman Reigns over The Miz [8’51]

Finn Balor over Goldust [7’23]

Bayley & Sasha Banks over Nia Jax & Emma [8’35]