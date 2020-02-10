WWE Monday Night Raw – 10 February 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/10/2020

AOP, Murphy and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders in the main event of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on February 10th in Ontario, CA. Click for full results.

WWE
Monday Night Raw
February, 10 2020
Toyota Center
Ontario, CA

WWE Main Event

No Way Jose over Eric Young.

The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) over Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder.

Monday Night Raw

Becky Lynch over Asuka to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.[19’00]

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) over Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss. [0’45]

Angel Garza over Cedric Alexander. [2’45]

Rhea Ripley over Sarah Logan. [0’37]

Ricochet over Bobby Lashley. [11’05]

Aleister Black over Akira Tozawa. [1’30]

AOP (Akam & Rezar), Murphy & Seth Rollins over Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar). [14’35]

