WWE’s Wrestlemania 37 announced for Los Angeles

World Wrestling Entertainment officially announced today that Wrestlemania 37 will be taking place at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on March 28, 2021. This will be the first time the Wrestlemania has been held in Southern California since Wrestlemania 21 on April 3, 2005, and sixth time overall.

In addition to Wrestlemania, WWE’s Smackdown Live, Monday Night Raw, and NXT Takeover, and WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony were also announced for Wrestlemania Week in Los Angeles, all taking place at the Staples Center.

Here is the complete schedule:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 – WWE Hall of Fame – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Friday, March 26, 2021 – Smackdown Live – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – NXT Takeover Los Angeles – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Wrestlemania 37 – Sofi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Monday, March 29, 2021 – Monday Night Raw — Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

WWE will also hole Wrestlemania Axxess throughout the week at the Los Angeles Convention Center as well.

Sofi Stadium, which is scheduled to open in July, will be the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. It is also scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 and the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023.

The stadium will have a capacity of over 100,000 fans and should shatter the nearly 50-year-old attendance record for pro-wrestling in Southern California and will likely have the largest attendance for any pro-wrestling event to take place outside of North Korea. The non-North Korea attendance record is 97,769 for Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, TX (reported by WWE as 101,763).

Over the last few years, Wrestlemania Week has become not only the biggest week of the year for WWE but for independent wrestling as well. This year in the Tampa Bay, FL area there are currently 52 independent wrestling events scheduled during Wrestlemania Week. As of press time, no independent wrestling shows have been officially announced for 2021’s Wrestlemania Week, but I have been advised that Bar Wrestling would likely be holding an event at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles on the Wednesday before Wrestlemania.

Keep checking the SoCalUncensored.com events calendar for updates on pro-wrestling events taking place in Southern California during Wrestlemania 37 Week in Los Angeles.