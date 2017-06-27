WWE – 27 June 2017 – Results

Live Coverage from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. Click for updates.



World Wrestling Entertainment

Smackdown Live (Live on USA Network), 205 Live (Live on WWE Network)

June 27, 2017

Valley View Casino Center

San Diego, CA

Dark Match

Tye Dillinger over Luke Harper

Smackdown Live (Live on USA Network)



The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jay Uso) over Hype Bros (Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley) in a non-title match.

Naomi defeated Lana to retain the WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Championship.

Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, and Becky Lynch

205 Live (Live on WWE Network)

Jack Gallagher defeated Brian Kendrick via DQ

Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak

Ariya Daivar defeated Cedric Alexander

Dark Match

AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens

Notes:

Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan came out to start the show. Carmella and James Ellsworth came out to complain about the Money in the Bank rematch. Daniel Bryan banned James Ellsworth from the arena.

Douglas James, Devin Sparks, and Jorel Nelson were among the security that removed Ellsworth.

After the Usos vs. Hype Bros., New Day challenged the Usos to a WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Title rematch.

The Fashion Police interrogated the Ascension. During the interrogation, the Fashion Police’s office was vandalized and the Ascension scored Eddie Money tickets.

Randy Orton gave Aiden English an RKO during a commercial break. Orton cut a promo on Jinder Mahal. Shane McMahon came out and made a match between Orton and Mahal for Battleground with a stipulation of Mahal’s choosing. Mahal chooses a Punjabi Prison match.

Daniel Bryan announced an “Independence Day Battle Royal” for Smackdown next week during a segment involving AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. The winner receives a shot at Kevin Owens’ WWE United States Championship match.

Mike & Maria Kanellis made an appearance before being interrupted by Sami Zayn’s entrance.

Neville and Akira Tozawa had an in ring confrontation in the final segment of 205 Live. Neville tried to attack Tozawa, but Tozawa took him down.