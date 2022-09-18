WWE Live – 17 September 2022 – Results

WWE had a house show in Bakersfield, CA on September 17 and Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a street fight for the main event. Click for complete results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
Saturday Night’s Main Event
September 17, 2022
Mechanics Bank Arena
Bakersfield, CA
Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Alexa Bliss over Damage Control.
Kevin Owens over Austin Theory.
Ricochet over Madcap Moss.
Drew McIntyre & The New Day over The Imperium.
Liv Morgan over Natalya to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart
Bobby Lashley over Tomasso Ciampa to retain the WWE United States Championship.
Matt Riddle over Seth Rollins in a street fight.
