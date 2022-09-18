WWE Live – 17 September 2022 – Results

WWE had a house show in Bakersfield, CA on September 17 and Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a street fight for the main event. Click for complete results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Saturday Night’s Main Event

September 17, 2022

Mechanics Bank Arena

Bakersfield, CA

Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Alexa Bliss over Damage Control.

Kevin Owens over Austin Theory.

Ricochet over Madcap Moss.

Drew McIntyre & The New Day over The Imperium.

Liv Morgan over Natalya to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart

Bobby Lashley over Tomasso Ciampa to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Matt Riddle over Seth Rollins in a street fight.