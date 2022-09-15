Masked Republic – 10 September 2022 – Results

Valioso & Atlantis defeated Misterioso & Golden Lion in double pin fashion in the main event of Masked Republic’s September 10 event in Cathedral City, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Masked Republic
Viva La Lucha
September 10th, 2022
Agua Caliente Casino
Cathedral City, CA.

Bamboo def. El Rey. 

Juan Roman & Flecha Fugaz def. El Nahuatl & Rey Gene

Mixed Tag
Mylo & Bionico def. Gin Sevani & Chris Nastyyy

Arkangel Divino & Extreme Tiger def. Ultimo Maldito & Black Danger

Main Event
Valioso & Atlantis def. Misterioso & Golden Lion
