Santino Bros – 10 September 2022 – Results

Che Cabrera defeated Joey “Kaos” Munoz to win the Santino Bros. Championship in the main event of the promotion’s September 10 event, Legends Never Die. Click for full results from the event.

Santino Bros.

Legends Never Die

September 10, 2022

Clara Sports Park

Cudahy, CA

Rob Shit defeated Darwin Finch, Alec Tomas & Alonzo Alvarez.

Lucas Riley defeated Biagio Crezeno,

Zokre defeated Koto Hiro.

Ray Rosas defeated Rico Dynamite.

Doomfly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) defeated Cam Gates & Hoss Hogg.

Matt Vandagriff defeated Kid Bandit.

Che Cabrera defeated Kaos to become the new Santino Bros Champion.