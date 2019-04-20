Santino Bros. – 19 April 2019 – Results

Santino Bros.
We Run This City
April 19, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA

Heather Monroe over Dom Kubrick.

Eli Everfly over Matt Vandagriff.

BC Killer over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).

Robby Phoenix over Zokre to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship.

Slice Boogie & The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) over Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley) & Ruby Raze.

Credit: Shawn Scoville

