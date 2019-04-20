Santino Bros. – 19 April 2019 – Results

Slice Boogie and The Bomb Squad defeated Aerial Instinct and Ruby Raze in the main event of Santino Bros.’ April 19 event in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.

Santino Bros.

We Run This City

April 19, 2019

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Heather Monroe over Dom Kubrick.

Eli Everfly over Matt Vandagriff.

BC Killer over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).

Robby Phoenix over Zokre to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship.

Slice Boogie & The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) over Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley) & Ruby Raze.

Credit: Shawn Scoville