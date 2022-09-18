Prestige – 17 September 2022 – Results

Malakai Black defeated Kidd Bandit in the main event of the September 17 Prestige event in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the show.

Prestige

Perseverance

September 17, 2022

Glasshouse

Pomona, CA

Jordan Cruz over Robert Martyr. [11:30]

Alan Angels over Tyler Bateman. [5:53]

Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson & Tom Lawlor) over 44OH! (Atticus Cogar & Rickey Shane Page). [14:41]

Taya Valkyrie over Dark Sheik. [9:26]

AC Mack over Sonico to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title. [14:41]

Miyu Yamashita over Trish Adora. [14:04]

Alex Shelley over Calvin Tankman to retain the Prestige Championship. [13:11]

Sandra Moone over Maki Itoh. [10:26]

Malakai Black over Kidd Bandit. [13:40]