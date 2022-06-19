Prestige – 18 June 2022 – Results

06/19/2022

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Moriarty in the main event of Prestige’s June 18 event at the Glasshouse in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Prestige
The New Reality
June 18, 2022
The Glasshouse
Pomona, CA

West Cost Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) over Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley.

Drexel over Richard Holliday.

Bateman over Jordan Cruz.

Mia Yim over Willow Nightengale.

Filthy Tom Lawlor over Rickey Shane Page by DQ.

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels) over PPRAY (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon).

Vinnie Massaro over Anthony Greene.

Kidd Bandit over Funnybone.

Konosuke Takeshita over Lee Moriarty.

