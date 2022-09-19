Circle 6 – 18 September – 2022

Atticus Cogar defeated Aero Boy in a Deathmatch to retain the Circle 6 World Championship in the main event of Circle 6’s September 18 show in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
Circle 6
Bite It You Scum
September 18, 2022
1720 Warehouse
Los Angeles, CA
Dark Matches
Honest John over Chris Nasty.
Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky G) over Koto Hiro & El Primohenio.
Main Card
Viento defeated Rey Horus. to qualify for the King of the Indies tournament.
Kody Lane defeated Alan Angels.
Jake Crist defeated Keita Murray.
Second-Hand Smoke (Gregory Iron & Eddy Only) defeated Ray Rosas & Rob Shit.
Rocky Romero defeated Tyler Bateman.
Zachary Wentz defeated Kevin Giza to become the #1 Contender for the Circle 6 World Championship.
The Young Studs (Eric Ryan & Bobby Beverly) defeated “Spyder” Nate Webb & Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualification Match.
Dale Patricks defeated Jeff Cannonball in a Light Tube Deathmatch.
Atticus Cogar defeated Aero Boy in a Deathmatch to retain the Circle 6 World Championship.
