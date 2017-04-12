Tales from the Vault – April 2017

This month we take a look back at a local wrestler signing with WWE, a very short lived wrestling promotion, the passing of a Southern California hall of famer, and an interview with a wrestler who was once known as The Hangman. Click to take a look through the vault.

One Year Ago

WWE signed Knokx Pro’s Danielle Kamela to a developmental contract. While she has not had a ton of matches in NXT yet, she made her NXT debut in August 20016, and made her television debut on September 15, 2016 losing to Peyton Royce.

WWE Signs Knokx Pro’s Danielle Kamela to a Developmental Contract

Five Years Ago

The Chaos Column took a look at Elite Masters of Combat’s “Rumble at the Lodge.” This was billed as the promotion’s debut event, and I believe it was also their final event. Shaun Ricker, who became Eli Drake, won the EMC title in the main event.

EMC’s “Rumble at the Lodge” Recap Apr. 28th

Ten Years Ago

The Southern California wrestling scene lost one of its biggest supporters and mentors when Dynamite D passed away. Even now, 10 years later D’s influence is still being felt throughout the region thanks to the Santino Brother’s Wrestling Academy.

Wrestler Dynamite D passes away

Fifteen Years Ago

Now he is a grizzled veteran who is helping to train the next generation of wrestlers at the Millennium Wrestling Academy, but 15 years ago Brawlin’ Bo Cooper was getting ready to celebrate his sixth year in wrestling. I sat down with him and discussed the start to his career, his role in Backyard Dogs, and his view on the split between Jesse Hernandez and Bill Anderson, to which he had a front row seat.

Brawlin’ Bo Cooper interview