Bar Wrestling – 12 July 2019 – Results

Orange Cassidy made a surprise appearance and defeated Ray Rosas in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s July 12th event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 40: Melissa & Brian’s Wedding Reception
July 12, 2019
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Teddy Hart over Andy Brown, Rich Swan, and Chris Dickinson.
Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) over Ryan Taylor & Watts.
Tyler Bateman over Gentleman Jervis.
Tessa Blanchard over Daga.
RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend).
Kiera Hogan over Joey Ryan.
Orange Cassidy over Ray Rosas.
