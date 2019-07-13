Bar Wrestling – 12 July 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/13/2019

Orange Cassidy made a surprise appearance and defeated Ray Rosas  in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s July 12th event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 40: Melissa & Brian’s Wedding Reception
July 12, 2019
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Teddy Hart over Andy Brown, Rich Swan, and Chris Dickinson.

Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) over Ryan Taylor & Watts.

Tyler Bateman over Gentleman Jervis.

Tessa Blanchard over Daga.

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend).

Kiera Hogan over Joey Ryan.

Orange Cassidy over Ray Rosas.

