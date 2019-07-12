Tony Deppen announced as tenth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Tony Deppen as the tenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be Deppen’s first Battle of Los Angeles and second appearance in PWG.

Deppen was trained at PCWA Wrestling School in Pennsylvania and is a former Game Changer Wrestling Extreme Champion. He currently holds the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Championship with Travis Huckabee.

Deppen made his PWG debut at Mystery Vortex VI on May 10, 2019, in a loss to Trey Miguel.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

Here are the first ten of the twenty-four entrants that have been announced:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen

Of the first ten entrants announced, only two have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Bandido and Darby Allin).

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.

PWG has been announcing one entrant per day leading up to their sixteenth-anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later date.