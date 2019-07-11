Impact officially announces three events in Southern California for August

Impact Wrestling has officially announced information on the three events they will be holding in Southern California next month. The promotion will run events in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, and Port Hueneme on August 2 through August 4, 2019.

On August 2, Impact Wrestling will be holding an event called Unbreakable at the eSports Arena in Santa Ana for their Impact+ streaming platform. The eSports Arena opened in 2015 and bills itself as North America’s first dedicated esports facility. This will be the first pro-wrestling event to be held at the venue. This will be Impact Wrestling’s first event in California’s Orange County since 2009.

Impact Wrestling will be running in Los Angeles for the first time in the promotion’s history on August 3. They will be holding an event called Starstruck at Florentine Gardens on Hollywood Blvd. This event will be streaming live on the promotion’s Twitch channel. While it is believed this will be the first pro-wrestling event to be held at the venue, the building has been used for MMA in the past, notably California Xtreme Fighting.

On August 4 the promotion will be running television tapings at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme. The Oceanview Pavilion is the venue where Championship Wrestling from Hollywood films the majority of their television programming. This will be the first time Impact has held an event in California’s Ventura County.

Tickets for all three events are on sale now. Lineups and full talent lists have not been announced. Impact World champion Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, and Sami Callihan are the only three wrestlers that have been promoted for the events as of press time.

Impact Wrestling is partnering with David Marquez and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood for the production on all three events.

The last time Impact held any event in the Southern California area was on October 20, 2013, when they held their Bound for Glory pay-per-view at Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. At that event, AJ Styles defeated Bully Ray to win the Impact World Championship.