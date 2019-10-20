Joey Ryan signs with Impact Wrestling

We can confirm that Joey Ryan, who made a surprise appearance at Bound for Glory in Village Park, IL tonight, has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. This marks his return to the promotion, as he was previously under contract with the company from 2012 to 2013.

At Bound for Glory, Ryan was the sixth entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. After entering the match to a huge ovation, Ryan asked for someone to touch his penis but couldn’t get any takers. Eventually Rohit Raju did, followed by Luster the Legend. This led to a chain of wrestlers for Ryan to dick flip, eliminating Rohit Raju and Cousin Jake. Jessika Havok iwas then next and Ryan offered her his dick, but she chokeslamed him instead. Ryan was eventually eliminated by Madman Fulton.

After getting his release from Lucha Underground earlier this year Ryan received interest from both WWE and AEW. He eventually turned down an offer from AEW and announced that he would remain independent.

Ryan reportedly accepted the deal with Impact Wrestling because they would allow him to continue to accept independent wrestling bookings and due to the promotion’s progressive views on intergender wrestling, something Ryan is a strong advocate for.

During his original run with the company, Ryan made his Impact Wrestling debut on May 24, 2012, losing to Austin Aries in a Gut Check Challenge. Early on, Ryan feuded with Al Snow, leading to a match at Bound for Glory 2012, where Ryan was victorious. He was eventually released from his contract, along with several other wrestlers, on July 3, 2013.

Ryan made his official return to Impact Wrestling on September 20, 2019, appearing as a stripper at Melissa Santos’ bachelorette party in Las Vegas, NV during a pretaped segment.

Joey Ryan will also continue to operate Southern California’s Bar Wrestling, with the promotion’s next event taking place on October 31, 2019 in Baldwin Park. On that event Joey Ryan will be facing Addy Starr in a barefoot LEGO match. He is also the subject of a documentary film, This Is Wrestling: The Joey Ryan Story, that is currently making the rounds in film festivals.