Jake Atlas signs with WWE

We can confirm that Jake Atlas, real name Kenny Marquez, has signed a developmental contract with WWE and will be reporting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL in early January.

Recently, Atlas has reportedly begun informing independent promoters that he would no longer be available for bookings after December. Several sources confirmed that he had signed a contract with WWE and is scheduled to report to the Performance Center in early January.

Last Word on Wrestling broke the story earlier this morning, though their story claims that Triple H called him and the contract was offered to Atlas at PWG, which we have been told neither are true.

Atlas, who is from El Monte, CA, made his professional wrestling debut in August 2016 after training at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, CA. After Atlas was named the 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year, he made headlines outside of wrestling by using that opportunity to come about publicly as gay. He was later featured on a WWE episode of CBS’ Undercover Boss where he was given a brand ambassador contract with the company.

Atlas competed in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles last month, where he lost in the second round to Dragon Lee. After his performance at Battle of Los Angeles, it was widely expected that Atlas would be drawing interest for most major wrestling promotions. The week following Battle of Los Angeles, Atlas did wrestle in a match for Ring of Honor in Las Vegas, NV, and reportedly was offered a contract but turned it down.

Sources within AEW said the promotion had been in touch with Atlas but no formal contract had been offered. Atlas was seen backstage at WWE’s FOX premiere of Smackdown Live in Los Angeles on October 4, 2019.

When contacted Jake Atlas offered no comment and WWE has not responded to a request for comment as of press time.

Atlas currently holds the PCW Ultra Light and APW Universal championships. Atlas is next scheduled to wrestle for EMW in Tijuana on October 25, 2019.