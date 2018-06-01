Jake Atlas to be Featured on the WWE Episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss on CBS

The WWE episode of the CBS program Celebrity Undercover Boss is scheduled to air on June 15, 2018, and it will have a major Southern California connection. Kenny Marquez, who wrestles as Jake Atlas, will be appearing as an undiscovered talent that is duped by an undercover Stephanie McMahon.

Marquez was flown out to Orlando, Florida last October under the pretense of filming a wrestling documentary. While there he revealed his life story to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who was in disguise. Customarily at the end of each episode, some sort of prizes are given to the show’s subjects, however it isn’t know what rewards, if any, Marquez received.

.@StephMcMahon will be taking on a new role during @undercover_cbs! Watch her journey when it airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss https://t.co/RUDgpnN6KJ pic.twitter.com/fdAenV67VV — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018

Based on the previews that have been released for the season, it looks as if there will be segments involving fans with undercover WWE wrestlers as well. ProWrestlingSheet.com reported earlier this year that Enzo Amore was scheduled to appear in the episode, but was cut after he was released from WWE amid sexual misconduct allegations.

This is the ninth season of Undercover Boss, which traditionally featured the owner or someone in top management of a company going undercover to discover the faults in their company. This season has changed focus to having celebrities go undercover to meet with fans or people aspiring to make it in the same field that the celebrity is known for.

The WWE episode of Celebrity undercover Boss will air on June 15, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 7:00 p.m. Central/Mountain. Jake Atlas will next be wrestling at the June 2 Ground Zero show in Imperial Beach, CA and the June 8 PCW Ultra event in Wilmington, CA.