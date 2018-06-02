EWF – 01 June 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated Watts to retain the EWF Heavyweight title in the main event of EWF’s June 1 show in Covina. Also on the show Rico Dynamite defeated Adrian Quest to win the EWF American title. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

June 1, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Saint Synclair & Nick Bugatti to retain the EWF Tag-Team Championship.

The Decapitator over Ryan Kidd.

Rico Dynamite over Adrian Quest to win the EWF American Championship.

Sefa Fatu, STU.S.A, & El presidente over Bicon, Maverick, & Otto Von Clutch.

Super Beetle over Highlander Calder McColl.

Mazzeratti over Zaida.

“Uptown” Andy Brown over Watts to retain the EWF Heavyweight title.