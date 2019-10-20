UEW – 19 October 2019 – Results

Homeless Jimmy defeated Fern Owens in a Steel Cage Match to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s Hellbound 2019 in Long Beach, CA on Saturday night. Also on the show, Shiloh Greaves defeated Guy Cool and Red Bat in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to become the new UEW UiTV Champion. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Hellbound

October 19, 2019

Metroflex Gym

Long Beach, CA

Baron Rotza over Camacho.

Ayoka over Candy Girl in a Body Bag match.

Snypes over Sean Black in a Beyond the Doors match.

Human Tornado & Jimi Mayhem over Lotus Initiative and Biggie Biggz & Jay Washington in an I don’t give a f**k Tornado Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the UEW Tag Team Championships.

The PBA over Uncle Chaz Herrera via KO to retain the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship.

Shiloh Greaves over Guy Cool and Red Bat in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to become the new UEW UiTV Champion.

Homeless Jimmy over Fern Owens in a Steel Cage Match to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship.