Main Event From Last Month’s PCW Ultra Event to Air on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling

The steel cage match between Penta El Zero M and Sami Callihan from PCW Ultra’s Opposites Attack that took place June 8 will be airing as part of next week’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV. The match, which was for Penta El Zero M’s PCW Ultra Championship, is being used in Impact’s storyline as a continuation of the angle from their June 21 episode where Sami Callihan and oVe (Jake Crist and Dave Crist) ripped off Penta’s mask after a match.

The release from Impact follows:

As it turns out, both Sami Callihan and Pentagon Jr. will both be in Los Angeles at the same time for the same event. PCW Ultra will be the host for what has quickly become one of the most talked about rivalries on IMPACT Wrestling. After what transpired tonight on IMPACT Wrestling in the Tag Team Main Event, Pentagon Jr. will certainly be looking to get his hands on Callihan. It was the vile Callihan and his thugs from oVe that ripped the mask of the former World Champion on IMPACT. Now with both men heading to the west coast and PCW Ultra what can we expect? Fireworks and headlines if we know anything about Sami Callihan. This man continues to erase any shred of humanity he ever had. Sami wants to be called “the Draw” of IMPACT Wrestling, but is he going about it the right way? Is Sami out of control?

The next paragraph contains spoilers from the June 8 PCW Ultra event, so if you do not wish to know what happened prior to the airing stop reading now.

At PCW Ultra’s Opposites Attack Penta El Zero M defeated Sami Callihan with a package piledriver to retain his PCW Ultra Championship in the steel cage. After the match oVe came out to attack Penta, leading Warbeast (Josef and Fatu) to come out to make the save. This set up a match between Penta El Zero M and Warbeast versus Sami Callihan and oVe at the July 27 PCW Ultra event, though that match has not been officially announced by the promotion.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursday night’s at 5:00 p.m. pacific and 8:00 p.m. eastern on Pop TV in the United States. PCW Ultra’s next event is Sound the Alarm on July 27 in Wilmington, CA.