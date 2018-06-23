OWA – 23 June 2018 – Quick Results

Hurcan defeated Seraphim and won his mask in the main event of OWA’s June 23 event in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Oddity Wrestling Alliance

Redemption

June 23, 2018

Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club

Imperial Beach, CA

Blac Mamba wins the OWA International Championship when Inframundo forfeits.

Ryan Kidd over Motros Jungle to retain the OWA United States Championship.

Blac Mamba over Red Spider by DQ.

Dragox over Red Stare Stanley and Krazy Klown.

Soberbio & Macquiavelico over Arandu & Starboy.

Bestia 666 over Aeroboy.

Huracan over Seraphim in mask vs. mask match 2 falls to 1.

Credit: Chris Duncan