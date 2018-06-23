SoCal Pro – 23 June 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated B-Boy to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s June 23 event in San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

June 23, 2018

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

Joey Barone & SoCal Crazy over Blue Tornado & Super Beetle.

Hunter Freeman over Max McManus.

Ryan Kidd over Ricky Mandel by DQ to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Title.

Ju Dizz & Ty Ray over Fidel Bravo & Pinky.

Dark and Dirty (Dark Usagi & Dirty Doug) over The FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons).

Andy Brown over B-Boy to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.

Credit: Jason Doering