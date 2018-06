Bumps & Brewses – 24 June 2018 – Quick Results

Scorpio Sky defeated Douglas James in the main event of Bumps & Brewses’ June 24 event in Downtown Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Bumps & Brewses

June 24, 2018

Boomtown Brewery

Los Angeles, CA

Ruby Raze over Slammin’ Jammin’ Jheri via Souleater. [9’26]

Desi Derata over Heather Monroe via tilt-a-whirl slam. [7’11]

Super Panda over Watts via rollup. [8’54]

Tyler Bateman over Simon Grimm via Death From Above. [10’39]

Lil’ Cholo vs. Mariachi Loco went to a no contest when True Grit interfered. [15’31]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Al Snow & Bob Holly via rollup. [16’04]

Scorpio Sky over Douglas James via Ace of Spades. [18’59]