Bumps and Brewses – 29 June 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/29/2019

Killer Kross teamed up with the Lucha Homies to defeat the Wolf Zaddies in the main event of Bumps and Brewses’ June 29th event in Hawthorne. Click for full results.

Bumps and Brewses
June 29, 2019
Los Angeles Ale Works
Hawthorne, CA

Gheri Giggalo over Dirty Ron.

Dave Dutura over Matt Fury.

Buggy Nova over Vulcana.

Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) over Watts & Super Panda.

Calder McColl over Koto Hiro.

Shad Gaspar over Slice Boogie.

Killer Kross & Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido, Rico Dynamie, & Che Cabrera).

