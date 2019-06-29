Bumps and Brewses – 29 June 2019 – Results

Killer Kross teamed up with the Lucha Homies to defeat the Wolf Zaddies in the main event of Bumps and Brewses’ June 29th event in Hawthorne. Click for full results.

Bumps and Brewses

June 29, 2019

Los Angeles Ale Works

Hawthorne, CA

Gheri Giggalo over Dirty Ron.

Dave Dutura over Matt Fury.

Buggy Nova over Vulcana.

Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) over Watts & Super Panda.

Calder McColl over Koto Hiro.

Shad Gaspar over Slice Boogie.

Killer Kross & Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido, Rico Dynamie, & Che Cabrera).