Tito Escondido intervenes in fan assault mid-match

On June 29, at the Bumps and Brewses event at the Los Angeles Ale Works in Hawthorne, Bad Dude Tito Escondido intervened in a domestic violence incident that was taking place in the crowd during his match.

According to people at the scene, a fan that appeared to be intoxicated had been getting increasingly belligerent throughout the night. During the main event, in which Tito Escondido and his Wolf Zaddies teammates Rico Dynamite and Che Cabrera battled the Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo and Mariachi Loco) and their surprise partner Killer Kross, the fan began to physically assault a woman who was believed to be with him.

While this was going on, unbeknownst to the wrestlers in the ring, venue security was in the process of removing a group of four other attendees from the venue for bad behavior. When it became apparent that the abuse wasn’t going to be immediately stopped, Tito Escondido broke character from his match and intervened by taking the fan down with a tackle. He then held him in place until security arrived.

After subduing the belligerent fan until security was able to intervene, Escondido rejoined the match in progress. Video of the incident that was provided to SoCalUncensored.com by an attendee of the event and posted to our Twitter account has been viewed over 46,000 times as of press time.

A drunk fan at Bumps and Brewses assaulted a girl, @BADDUDEtito sees it during his match, takes care of the fan mid match. Police were later called, apparently the fan tried to fight the police as well. pic.twitter.com/xgMCLv7HwQ — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) June 30, 2019

The fan was ejected from the venue but continued to be belligerent outside the venue and police were called. When the police arrived, after an initial struggle in which he reportedly kicked a police officer, the fan was taken away by the police. It is not currently known if the fan were charged with any crime.

This isn’t the first time Tito Escondido has come to the rescue. In 2018, a suspect was on the run from the police in his neighborhood and Escondido managed to capture the fleeing suspect.