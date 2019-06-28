Mexico’s Mr. Iguana added to the July 27th AWS event

Mexico’s Mr. Iguana has been added to the July 27, 2019, AWS event, We Don’t Believe in Service Charges, in South Gate. He will be facing the 2018 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California “Uptown” Andy Brown.

Mr. Iguana, who is from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, was originally scheduled to appear for LA Lucha on July 27, but the promotion ended up canceling their event after his airfare was already purchased. With the date open and already having a plane ticket to Los Angeles, AWS was able to add him to their event. This will be his California debut.

Along with winning the KAOZ Camino A Recompensa Tournament, where he defeated Black Taurus, and Jesse El Vasco Jr. in a ladder match in the finals, Mr. Iguana was the Global Promotions Rookie of the Year for 2009 and won the Global Promotions Copa Bicentenario in 2010.

Also announced for AWS’ We Don’t Believe in Service Charges is Ruby Raze challenging Shotzi Blackheart for the AWS Women’s Championship. Raze has 46 total matches in AWS (tied for 15th most all-time), but has been unsuccessful in her four previous attempts to win an AWS Championship. This will be Shotzi Blackheart’s first title defense since winning the championship on May 18, 2019.

True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) will be defending the AWS Tag-Team Championship against Superboy Jr. and Principe Indu Jr. on July 27. This will be their first title defense since capturing the titles from PPRay on March 23, 2019.

Other matches announced for We Don’t Believe in Service Charges include Human Tornado versus Funnybone, Karissa Rivera returning to face Vipress, Jenna Van Muscles teaming with Notorious Nadi to take on Violet Payne and Viva Van, and a four-way between Lil’ Cholo, Gringo Loco, Legacy, and Che Cabrera. Deimos and Terex are also scheduled to appear.

The announced card so far is:

Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Ruby Raze for the AWS Women’s Championship

True Grit (c) vs. Superboy Jr. & Principe Indu Jr. for the AWS Tag Team Championship

Iguana vs. Andy Brown

Lil’ Cholo vs. Gringo Loco vs. Legacy vs. Che Cabrera

Karissa Rivera vs. Vipress

Human Tornado vs. Funnybone

Jenna Van Muscles & Notorious Nadi vs. Violet Payne & Vipress

The event will be taking place at American Legion Post 335 in South Gate, CA. The show is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $50.00 for front row, $35.00 for the second row, and $25.00 for general admission.