Old Fashioned Wrestling – 09 December 2021 – Results

Hammerstone defeated Slice Boogie to retain the PCW Ultra Championship in the main event of Old Fashioned Wrestling’s December 9, 2021 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Old Fashioned Wrestling

December 9, 2021

Don Quijote

Los Angeles, CA

Jon Wolfgang over Mr. Classic via swinging neckbreaker.

Jordan Oasis over Zzamir via double underhook DDT.

Dallas King over Rob Shit via clothesline.

Papo Esco over Jordan Cruz via crossbody slam.

CLAS over Kevin Blackwood..

Viva Van over Zeda Zhang to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship via Highway to Hell.

Hammerstone over Slice Boogie to retain the PCW Ultra Championship via Nightmare Pendulum.

Special thanks to Ben Raymond.