LA based artist Vo Williams is the voice behind Raw’s new theme

On Monday, November 29, 2021, WWE’s Monday Night Raw debuted its new official theme, Greatness. The voice behind Greatness is Los Angeles-based artist Vo Williams.

Vo Williams is an architect and pioneer of the emerging genre dubbed Epic Hip Hop, a sound widely used in film. Williams has an extensive history of over 200 placements in film, television, e-sports, and gaming. His credits include Empire, Billions, Ballers, and Lethal Weapon.

The new theme for Monday Night Raw, Greatness, was inspired by Beethoven’s Symphony 9. Greatness fuses Beethoven’s Symphony 9 with Danny Burke’s production and Vo Williams’ songwriting to create a modernized version of the legendary work.

Symphony 9, Beethoven’s final complete symphony, was created when Beethoven had been rendered almost entirely deaf. Today the symphony is regarded by many critics and musicologists as one of the supreme achievements in music history.

Vo Williams and Danny Burke said they were “moved to goosebumps” with the incredible story of passion and perseverance in the creation of Symphony 9. Through the lyrics, Williams offers listeners the opportunity to believe in their visions and dreams and to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of their own greatness.

Greatness marks the second time Williams, who grew up an avid wrestling fan, has contributed music for WWE. Earlier this year, Williams was also featured on WWE WrestleMania 37 with the song Only Survivor.