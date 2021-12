VXS – 09 December 2021 – Results

PCO defeated Too Cold Scorpio in the main event of VXS’ The World is Yours on December 9 in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

VXS

The World is Yours

December 9, 2021

Baldwin Park, CA

Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay over Jack Cartwheel & Nick Wayne.

Delilah Doom over Dark Shiek.

JTG over Brandon Gatson.

Jordan Oliver over Jimmy Jacobs.

Adrian Quest over Dr. Cube, Da Shade, Facade, Dani Mo, and Sebastian Cage.

Jimmy Lloyd over Lio Rush.

Brian Cage over Joey Janela.

PCO over Too Cold Scorpio.