VXS – 16 July 2022 – Results

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Ciclope in a death match in the main event of the July 16 VXS event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.
Violence and Suffering
Coast To Coast – Part 2
July 16, 2022
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Jordan Oliver over Yuya Uemura. [8’51]
Miedo Extremo over Adrian Quest. [14’01
Kevin Blackwood over Cole Radrick and Jordan Cruz. [6’38]
Joey Janela over Brandon Gatson. [14’50]
Matthew Justice over Rob Shit. [12’46]
Effy over Santana Jackson. [10’05]
Brian Cage over Nick Wayne. [11’43]
Jimmy Lloyd over Ciclope. [10’05]
