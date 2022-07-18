VXS – 16 July 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/18/2022

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Ciclope in a death match in the main event of the July 16 VXS event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Violence and Suffering
Coast To Coast – Part 2
July 16, 2022
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Jordan Oliver over Yuya Uemura. [8’51]

Miedo Extremo over Adrian Quest. [14’01

Kevin Blackwood over Cole Radrick and Jordan Cruz. [6’38]

Joey Janela over Brandon Gatson. [14’50]

Matthew Justice over Rob Shit. [12’46]

Effy over Santana Jackson. [10’05]

Brian Cage over Nick Wayne. [11’43]

Jimmy Lloyd over Ciclope. [10’05]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "VXS – 16 July 2022 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.