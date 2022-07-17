LA Fights – 16 July 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/17/2022

Kevin Blackwood defeated Sandra Moone in the main event of LA Fights Volume 5 on July 16 in Baldwin Park. Click for full results from the event.

LA Fights
Volume 5
July 16, 2022
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Starboy Charlie over Lucas Riley. [12’38]

Titus Alexander over Damian Drake. [8’11]

Brandon Gatson over Gregory Sharpe and Midas Kreed. [9’58]

Juicy Finau over Rob Shit. [6’53]

Jack Cartwheel over Jordan Cruz. [11’59]

Guy Steele over Lazarus. [1’51]

Gangsta Party (B-Boy & Lil Cholo) over Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne. [14’27]

Hunter Freeman over Cut Throat Cody. [12’59]

Kevin Blackwood over Sandra Moone. [14’54]

