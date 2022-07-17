PCW Ultra Way Out West – 15 July 2022 – Results

Warbeast extended their record breaking tag team championship run in the main event of PCW Ultra’s July 15 event in Wilmington by defeating Gorilla. Click for full results from the event.

PCW Ultra

Way Out West

July 15, 2022

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Jon Wolfgang & Flyboy Freddy over Grizz Brody & Alonzo Alvarez.

Kevin Koa over Devin Reno.

Viva Van over Rachael Ellering to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Lince Dorado defeated Danny Limelight to become the #1 contender for the PCW Ultralight Championship.

Bulletproof Troop over AJ Mana.

Shane Haste over El Primohenio Trebeca.

Killer Kross over Toa Liona to become the #1 contender to thePCW Ultra Championship.

Jai Vidal over Lucas Riley to retain the PCW Ultralight Championship.

Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu) over Gorilla (Slice Boogie & Papo Esco) to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship.

Special thanks Ben Raymond.