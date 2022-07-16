GVW No Signal in the Hills 2 – 15 July 2022 – Results

Joey Janela defeated Kevin Blackwood in the main event of GCW’s No Signal in the Hills 2 on July 15 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Game Changer Wrestling

No Signal in the Hills 2

July 15, 2022

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Gringo Loco overRocky Romero. [15’44]

Tony Deppen over Komander. [11’53]

Alex Zayne over Titus Alexander. [10’56]

Blake Christian over Starboy Charlie. [14’55]

Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) over Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne. [14’14]

Hunter Freeman over Rob Shit. [10’08]

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) over The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship. [17’13]

Dark Sheik over Cole Radrick. [10’00]

Joey Janela over Kevin Blackwood. [28’29]