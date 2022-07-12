Lucha Pro – 10 July 2022 – Results

Vega versus Mecurio Jr. went to a no contest in the main event of Lucha Pro’s July 10 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Lucha Pro

July 10, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Kid Knight over Freddy Havoc.

Mr. California over Commando.

Stevie Kixx over Lois Grain & Nadia Sapphire.

Mike Cheq & Eddie Vice over Alexander Vega & El Tequilero.

Vito Fratelli over Acero Dorado & Chaz to become the NEW #1 Contender for the Lucha PRO Championship.

Vega vs Mecurio Jr ends in a No Contest in the 3rd Fall.