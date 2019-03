Nick Gage defeated Alex Colon to retain the GCW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of GCW’s To Live And Die in LA on March 2nd. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling

To Live And Die In LA

March 2, 2019

Burning World Studios

Los Angeles, CA

Tony Deppen over Jake Atlas. [9’19]

KTB over Matt Vandagriff. [13’16]

Jimmy Lloyd over Eli Everfly. [11’47]

Jungle Boy over Rich Swann. [12’02]

G-Raver over Drew Parker in a deathmatch. [18’09]

B-Boy over Lucas Riley, Douglas James, Delilah Doom, Tyler Bateman, and Human Tornado. [16’41]

Orange Cassidy over Joey Ryan. [9’18]

Shlak over Marcus Crane in a deathmatch. [11’56]

Nick Gage over Alex Colon to retain the GCW Heavyweight Championship. [15’09]