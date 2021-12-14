La Bulla – 11 December 2021 – Results

La Bulla returned on December 11 and Lil Cholo, Mariachi Loco and Jack Cartwheel defeated Vito Fratelli, El Tequilero and Chris Cochino in the main event. Click for full results.

La Bulla
December 11, 2021
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA

Angel Vega & Eddie Vice over Venimoso & Deathstar.

Simon Lotto over Taco Blanco.

Zyra over Candy Girl.

Jack Cartwheel wins The Inaugural “La Bulla Rumble.“

Lil Cholo, Mariachi Loco & Jack Cartwheel over Vito Fratelli, El Tequilero & Chris Cochino.

