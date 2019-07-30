Impact Wrestling announces matches for their three Southern California events

Impact Wrestling has announced some of the matches taking place at their three Southern California events this upcoming weekend. The promotion will be doing a special for Impact Plus on Friday in Santa Ana, a Twitch special on Saturday in Los Angeles, and television tapings Sunday in Port Hueneme.

On Friday, August 2, Impact will be presenting Unbreakable at the Esports Arena in Santa Ana. The matches that have been announced for Unbreakable include Sami Callihan versus Tessa Blanchard with the winner earning a future match against Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship, Rhino will be facing Moose, and Scott Steiner will team with Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace in a six-person tag team match against a yet-to-be-announced trio.

Taya Valkyrie will also be defending the Impact Knockouts Championship against Havok, The North will defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against Reno Scum and the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a three-way match, and Michael Elgin will face Eddie Edwards. This will mark the first time the Impact Knockouts and Tag Team titles have been defended in Southern California since 2013.

At Star Struck on August 3 in Los Angeles, The North is scheduled to defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against Rhino and Tommy Dreamer, Michael Elgin will face Rich Swann, Moose will take on Eddie Edwards in a street fight, and Sami Callihan will face Willie Mack. There will also be an X-Division Championship match with Jake Crist versus Ace Austin versus Trey Miguel. This event is being held at Florentine Gardens on Hollywood Blvd. and will be broadcast live on Impact’s Twitch channel.

Finally, on Sunday, August 4 at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, Impact’s television tapings will include Michael Elgin versus Rhino, The North versus Reno Scum for the Impact Tag Team Championship, Jake Crist versus Rich Swann for the X-Division Championship, and Sami Callihan versus Tommy Dreamer in a street fight.

Tickets to all three events are still available.

