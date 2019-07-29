Jungle Boy announced as the sixteenth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has named Jungle Boy as the sixteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

Jungle Boy was originally trained by Ric Drasin and made his pro-wrestling debut as a ten-year-old on April 18, 2009, as Johnny Drake in a victory over the New York Knockout Nikki in El Segundo, CA. After wrestling for about a year, he took a break, returning in 2015 with UEW. He won UEW’s West Coast Cruiser Cup in 2016.

On January 18, 2019, Jungle Boy made his PWG debut at Hand of Doom, losing to Brody King. He has made four appearances in PWG in total, most recently in a defeat to Joey Janela at this past Friday’s Sixteen.

Jungle Boy is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He also teams with Luchasaurus to form the tag-team A Boy and His Dinosaur.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy

Of the fourteen announced entrants, only five have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King).

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21.