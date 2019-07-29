GCF – 28 July 2019 – results

Chris Kadillak defeated Ruby Raze to retain the GCF SoCal Heavyweight Championship in the main event of GCF’s July 28th event in Stanton, CA. Click for full results.

Gold Coast Federation

July 28, 2019

De La O Jiu Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Hyde over The Count.

Mikey O’Shea over SoCal Crazy.

Camacho & Drew Masters over Guy Cool & Toxic Trent.

Tony Raze over Freddy Havoc to retain the GCF Ultraviolent Championship.

Gustin Uberstud over Maskim Morosov.

Hellmuth over B.A. Marcus Fray and Azrael.

Chris Kadillak over Ruby Raze to retain the GCF SoCal Heavyweight Championship.