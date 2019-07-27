AWS – 27 July 2019 – Results

Gringo Loco defeated Lil’ Cholo, Legacy, and Che Cabrera in the main event of the July 27 AWS event in South Gate. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

We Don’t Believe in Service Charges

July 27, 2019

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Mike Camden over Hunter Freeman. [7’20]

Funnybone over Human Tornado. [11’17]

Jenna Van Muscles & Notorious Nadi over Viva Van & Violet Payne. [9’53]

Deimos over Terex. [5’32]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Super Boy Jr. & Principe Indu Jr. to retain the AWS Tag Team Championship. [10’23]

Ruby Raze over Shotzi Blackheart to win the AWS Women’s Championship. [9’22]

Vipress over Karissa Rivera via DQ. [4’21]

Andy Brown over Mr. Iguana. [12’17]

Gringo Loco over Lil’ Cholo, Legacy, and Che Cabrera. [10’42]