GCF – 03 March 2019 – Results

Danny limelight defeated Andy Brown to retain the GCF SoCal Championship in the main event of GCF’s March 3rd show in Stanton. Click for full results.

Gold Coast Federation

Maximum Carnage

March 3, 2019

De La O Jiu Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Phoenix Kidd over Daniel Moon to retain the CPW Cruiserweight Championship.

Heavy Hitters over Divine Intervention (Hellmuth & Flores).

Chris Kadillak over SoCal Crazy.

Gustin Uberstud over Guy Cool to retain the OCCW Heavyweight Championship.

Mikey O’Shea over Lord Ateu & The Count in a handicap match.

Matt Vandagriff over Richie Slade.

Danny Limelight over Andy Brown to retain the GCF SoCal Championship.