GCF – 03 March 2019 – Results

Gold Coast Federation
Maximum Carnage
March 3, 2019
De La O Jiu Jitsu
Stanton, CA
Phoenix Kidd over Daniel Moon to retain the CPW Cruiserweight Championship.
Heavy Hitters over Divine Intervention (Hellmuth & Flores).
Chris Kadillak over SoCal Crazy.
Gustin Uberstud over Guy Cool to retain the OCCW Heavyweight Championship.
Mikey O’Shea over Lord Ateu & The Count in a handicap match.
Matt Vandagriff over Richie Slade.
Danny Limelight over Andy Brown to retain the GCF SoCal Championship.
