NWA World’s Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa announced for UWN’s Prime Time LIVE

The current NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is the second wrestler to be officially announced for the United Wrestling Network’s new weekly pay-per-view series, Prime Time LIVE. She joins Chris Dickinson who was announced earlier this week.

Thunder Rosa, who went to high school in San Diego and won the 2016 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award, has held the NWA Women’s World Championship since defeating Allysin Kay on January 24, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She is also scheduled to wrestle AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at AEW’s All Out on September 5, 2020 in Florida.

United Wrestling Network’s Prime Time LIVE will begin airing on September 15, 2020. The company has just released the first commercial for the series, which features wrestlers such as Nick Aldis, Tim Storm, Heather Monroe, Watts, Rocky Romero, and David Arquette among others.

The United Wrestling Network also returned to production last weekend on their Championship Wrestling from Hollywood program, filming several new episodes. Those new episodes will begin airing on September 5, 2020.

The Prime Time LIVE PPV series will be available through traditional pay-per-view providers via iNdemand and streaming through Fite TV.