PrimeTime Live – 02 October 2021 – Results

Chis Dickinson defeated Mike Bennett to become the first United Wrestling Network World Champion in the main event of the October 2, 2021 PrimeTime Live pay-per-view. Click for full results.

United Wrestling Network

PrimeTime Live

October 2, 2021

Commerce Casino

City of Commerce, CA

Juicy Finau def. Vinny Massaro and Honest

Jon Blake Troop def. Jordan Clearwater

David Finlay def. Will Alday

Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin def. BHK, Rust Taylor, and Daniel Garcia

DEFY Tag Team Championship Match

Midnight Heat def. PPRay to retain.

United Wrestling Network World Championship Match

Chris Dickinson def. Mike Bennett to become the first champion.