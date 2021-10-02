PrimeTime Live – 02 October 2021 – Results

Chis Dickinson defeated Mike Bennett to become the first United Wrestling Network World Champion in the main event of the October 2, 2021 PrimeTime Live pay-per-view. Click for full results.
United Wrestling Network
PrimeTime Live
October 2, 2021
Commerce Casino
City of Commerce, CA
Juicy Finau def. Vinny Massaro and Honest
Jon Blake Troop def. Jordan Clearwater
David Finlay def. Will Alday
Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin def. BHK, Rust Taylor, and Daniel Garcia
DEFY Tag Team Championship Match
Midnight Heat def. PPRay to retain.
United Wrestling Network World Championship Match
Chris Dickinson def. Mike Bennett to become the first champion.
