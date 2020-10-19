UWN Prime Time Live News & Notes – 10/19/2020

The United Wrestling Network has unveiled their long talked about UWN World Championship and five matches have been announced for tomorrow’s pay-per-view. Click for the latest updates for Prime Time Live.

This past Tuesday on Prime Time Live, UWN President David Marquez announced that an 8-man open weight tournament would be held over several weeks to crown the first UWN World Champion. Marquez then unveiled the Championship. The Title has some very unique design features.

Rob Shamberger, famed artist known for professional wrestling themed paintings as seen on Canvas 2 Canvas was commissioned by UWN to create artwork used on the side plates of the title. One plate depicts Harley Race and Ric Flair. When asked about their inclusion, Marquez mentioned, “Race and Flair are synonymous with the dawn of great televised pro wrestling, and are widely considered two of the greatest and most respected World Champions of all time. They should be the measuring stick for anyone seeking to hold the UWN World Title.” The other plate displays Shamberg’s depiction of Colt Cabana locking in the Billy Goat’s Curse on Scrap Iron Adam Pearce. This represents the dawn of United Wrestling Network’s television presence, and perhaps the greatest championship rivalry in the 10-year history of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood.

The title was first conceptualized in 2016, and took about one year to design and create. It is the first world title to feature the Chinese national flag amongst the flags that are displayed on the top of the center plate. The globe that is used on the title is known as the “Unisphere”. It was also seen in the ’64 / ’65 World’s Fair, and was adopted for the title, keeping with the theme of “Peace through understanding” from the World’s Fair that year.

When asked why it has taken so long to finally unveil the UWN World Championship and to crown the first champion, Marquez remarked, “Every time we negotiated with someone to be champion, they got offered a contract elsewhere.” Marquez listed some of the talent that was potentially slated to hold the gold over the years including Fergal Devitt (Finn Balor), Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mikey Nichols, Drew Gulak, and Peter Avalon.

The field of 8 competitors and the brackets for the upcoming UWN World Title Tournament are set to be announced this Tuesday on Prime Time Live.

—

In addition to the the tournament participants being revealed, five matches have been announced for tomorrow’s sixth episode of Prime Time Live on PPV.

Zicky Dice will defend the NWA Television Title against Da Pope in the show’s marquee match. On the October 6 episode of Prime Time live Da Pope teamed with Watts to defeat Effy and Zicky Dice in a tag-team match to setup the championship. Dice has held the NWA Television Title since January 26, 2020 when he defeated Ricky Starks for the belt.

Mike Bennett will return to Prime Time Live to face JR Kratos. Bennett wrestled on the debut PPV for the United Wrestling Network where he unsuccessfully challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Miranda Alize and Christi Jaynes will both be making their Prime Time Live debuts when they face off in a singles match.

Former Southern California Tag Team of the Year SoCal Distancing (Andy Brown and Adrian Quest) will go against Friendship Farm (Robin Shaw and Gentleman Jervis).

Earlier tonight it was announced that Jesse James will face Max Caster. Originally Caster was to face Manders, but Manders will not be able to make the event.