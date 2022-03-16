United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv in 1-week. Booker T to appear

United Wrestling Network is returning to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday, March 22. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is scheduled to make an appearance at the event.

Also scheduled to appear are Peter Avalon, Impact Wrestling’s Zicky Dice and Reno Scum, MLW’s Danny Limelight and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Karl Fredericks. The event will also feature several title defenses with United Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz, United Television Champion Papo Esco, United World Tag Team Champions The Midnight Heat are all scheduled to defend their championships. Reka Tehaka and Ruby Raze will be facing each other as well.

The Irvine Improv is located at the Irvine Spectrum Mall, across from the movie theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Here’s United Wrestling Network’s press release: