United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv in 1-week. Booker T to appear

Here’s United Wrestling Network’s press release:
The stars of the United Wrestling Network return to the world famous Irvine Improv in one week, Tuesday March 22nd, for a TV taping featuring over 10 action packed, high-flying, and hard hitting live matches bringing a whole new meaning to the term punchline! Featuring United Wrestling Network World Champion Chris Dickinson’s first appearance back after recovering from injury. UWN alums will return including AEW’s Pretty Peter Avalon, Impact Wrestling’s Zicky Dice and Reno Scum, MLW’s Danny Limelight and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Karl Fredericks. Titles will be on the line as United Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz, United Television Champion Papo Esco, United World Tag Team Champions The Midnight Heat are all scheduled to defend their respective championships. There will be Women’s division matches including Reka Tehaka and Ruby Raze in action. UWN President David Marquez has also promised surprises, and has hinted that there could be a special attraction match that will not be televised. The event will also feature a special appearance by 6-Time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. This is an all-ages event. If the event performs well, there is talk of future events in Irvine as well as some of the other Improv locations. Tickets are available now at: https://improv.com/irvine/event/united+wrestling+network+presents+championship+wrestling/11863905/
