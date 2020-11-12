UWN PrimeTime Live – 10 November 2020 – Results

United Wrestling Network held their ninth pay-per-view on November 10tth in Long Beach. The show included the semi-finals of the UWN World Title Tournament and an NWA World Tag Team Championship. Click for full results.
United Wrestling Network
PrimeTime Live – Episode 9
November 10, 2020
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA
UWN World Title Tournament Semi Finals
Chris Dickinson over Fred Rosser
The Real Money Brothers (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown) & Cam over 4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson), & Will Allday.
Lacey Ryan over Vipress to retain the FSW Women’s Championship.
Aron Stevens & JR Kratos over Eli Drake & James Storm to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.
UWN World TItle Tournament Semi Final Match
Mike Bennett over Shawn Daivari.
