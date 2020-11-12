UWN PrimeTime Live – 10 November 2020 – Results

United Wrestling Network held their ninth pay-per-view on November 10tth in Long Beach. The show included the semi-finals of the UWN World Title Tournament and an NWA World Tag Team Championship. Click for full results.

United Wrestling Network

PrimeTime Live – Episode 9

November 10, 2020

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

UWN World Title Tournament Semi Finals

Chris Dickinson over Fred Rosser

The Real Money Brothers (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown) & Cam over 4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson), & Will Allday.

Lacey Ryan over Vipress to retain the FSW Women’s Championship.

Aron Stevens & JR Kratos over Eli Drake & James Storm to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

UWN World TItle Tournament Semi Final Match

Mike Bennett over Shawn Daivari.