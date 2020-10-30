UWN PrimeTime Live – 27 October 2020 – Results

United Wrestling Network held its seventh episode of PrimeTime Live on October 27 in Long Beach, CA. Click for full results from the PPV.

United Wrestling Network

PrimeTime Live – Episode 7

October, 27, 2020

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Ray Rosas over Kevin Martenson to retain the CWFH Heritage Title.

The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) over The Real Money Brothers (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown).

Sereena Deeb over Thunder Rosa to win the NWA Women’s World Championship.

UWN World Title Tournament First Round Match

Chris Dickinson over Peter Avalon.