UWN PrimeTime Live – 27 October 2020 – Results

United Wrestling Network
PrimeTime Live – Episode 7
October, 27, 2020
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA
Ray Rosas over Kevin Martenson to retain the CWFH Heritage Title.
The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) over The Real Money Brothers (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown).
Sereena Deeb over Thunder Rosa to win the NWA Women’s World Championship.
UWN World Title Tournament First Round Match
Chris Dickinson over Peter Avalon.
