FIST Combat – 24 October 2020 – Results

FIST Combat held its Brawl For It All event on October 24, 2020 in San Diego and Mikey Gordon defeated Chris Espinoza via TKO in 46 seconds into the first round in the main event. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

Brawl For It All

October 24, 2020

San Diego, CA

Slice Boogie over Ryan Kidd to retain the FIST Combat Championship.

Araxiel won battle royal to become the #1 contender.

Randy Order & Judge Joseph Dredd over Fruit of the Doom to win the FIST Tag Team Championships.

Eddie Islas over Jheri Gigolo for vacant GET FIST’d TV Title.

Mikey Gordon defeated Chris Espinoza via TKO in a Brawl For It All match at 46 seconds in the 1st round after the 3 knockdown rule was in effect.