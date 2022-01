Vito Fratelli vs Veinom went to a no-contest in the main event of the January 22 FIST Combat event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

January 22, 2022

San Diego, CA

Piranha over Allan Breeze.

Terex over Ty Ray.

Eddie Islas over Hellman Rosecrown.

Rey Maligno over Unicornio.

Vito Fratelli vs Veinom goes to a No Contest/Double Disqualification in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match (3rd Fall).